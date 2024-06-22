UPSC qualifiers from Telugu states open SSY accounts for 105 girls

Use their prize money to open the accounts by depositing Rs 1,000 in each of the girls' accounts

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 22nd June 2024 8:17 pm IST
The UPSC rankers opened the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts by depositing Rs 1,000 in each of the girls' accounts
The UPSC 2024 rankers, with the girl children and their parents at the accounts opening event held at Jamia Osmania Post Office on Saturday.

Hyderabad: As many as 40 UPSC-2024 rank holders from Telugu states have proved that they are in the civil services for a reason. In a heart-warming show of social responsibility, they opened Pradhan Mantri Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts for 105 girl children on Saturday.

The UPSC rankers came together and opened the accounts by depositing Rs 1,000 in each of the girls’ accounts that were opened in a programme organised by the postmaster general of Hyderabad headquarters region, at Jamia Osmania post office.

Ananya Reddy, who secured UPSC all-India 3rd rank, said that her batchmates had decided to use the cash awards they received from various organisations and institutions for securing rank in the UPSC, to support the girl children by opening their accounts, and encouraging their parents to save for their daughters’ future.

The accounts were handed over to the parents of the girl children after opening the accounts.

