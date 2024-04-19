UPSC releases marks of recommended candidates, topper Aditya Srivastava scored 54.27 pc

New Delhi: Civil services exam topper Aditya Srivastava scored 54.27 per cent in the prestigious exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), according to the detailed marks of the recommended candidates released by the Commission on Friday.

Following closely behind is Animesh Pradhan, who scored 52.69 per cent in the Civil Services Exam 2023.

As many as 1,016 candidates — 664 men and 352 women — have qualified in the examination, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and personality test (or interview) — to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The preliminary examination consists of two objective type (multiple choice) question papers of 400 marks.

This stage is meant to serve as a screening test only, and the marks obtained in it by the candidates, who are declared qualified for admission to the main examination, are not counted for determining their final order of merit.

The merit is determined out of the total of 2,025 marks — written or main exam is of 1,750 marks and the interview is of 275.

Srivastava (27) got a total of 1,099 marks — 899 in the written and 200 in the personality test, according to the marks of recommended candidates disclosed by the UPSC.

A trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, he hails from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Srivastava completed his BTech in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and also possesses an MTech degree. He had electrical engineering as his optional subject in the civil services exam.

Pradhan (24), resident of Talcher town in Odisha’s Angul district, scored 1,067 marks — 892 in written and 175 in interview — and secured the second rank.

He had chosen sociology as his optional subject in the exam. Pradhan completed his BTech in computer science from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela and is currently an employee of the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) refineries division here.

Third rank holder Donuru Ananya Reddy, who appeared in the exam as an economically weaker section candidate, got 1,065 marks (52.59 per cent) — 875 in the main and 190 in the interview — and fourth rank holder P K Sidharth Ramkumar scored 1,059 marks (52.29 per cent) — 874 in written and 185 in the interview.

Reddy (22), who has a BA (Hons) in geography from Miranda House, Delhi University, had anthropology as her optional subject. She hails from Mahabubnagar in Telangana.

Ramkumar (27) has a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the College of Architecture in Trivandrum.

Ruhani got the fifth rank with a total of 1,049 marks (51.8 per cent) — 856 in written and 193 in the interview. She completed her BA (Hons) in economics from St Stephens College, Delhi University.

The UPSC has put details of marks achieved by all the 1,016 candidates on its website.

The Civil Services (preliminary) Exam 2023 was conducted on May 28.

A total of 10,16,850 candidates applied, of which 5,92,141 appeared in the examination.

As many as 14,624 candidates qualified for the written (main) examination, which was held in September.

“A total of 2,855 candidates qualified for the personality test of the examination,” the UPSC said.

Of these, 1,016 candidates were finally recommended for different government services.

The government had reported 1,143 vacancies — 180 in IAS, 37 in IPS, 200 in IPS, 613 posts in different central Group A services and 113 in Group B services — to be filled through the civil services examination 2023, the UPSC said.

As many as 240 candidates have been put on a reserved list, it said, adding that the candidature of 355 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.