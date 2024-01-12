UPSC to train TSPSC officials for foolproof recruitment process

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has pledged to provide training to new officials of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) once they are appointed.

This initiative aims to enhance the integrity of the recruitment process and address concerns raised after the question paper leak incident last March.

UPSC chairman Manoj Soni highlighted the importance of training TSPSC officials, including members, during a recent meeting with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy in New Delhi.

The training will cover various aspects, including the preparation of question papers and the proper conduct of examinations.

UPSC’s chairman stressed the crucial role of integrity in the appointment of TSPSC chairman and members. This move seeks to ensure the credibility of the recruitment process, considering its impact on the aspirations of lakhs of candidates and the future of the state and the nation.

Following the meeting, chief minister Revanth Reddy formed a committee comprising IAS officers. The committee’s task is to study the best practices adopted by UPSC and other Public Service Commissions (PSCs) across the country.

The objective is to implement robust measures that prevent controversies and enhance the credibility of recruitment exams.