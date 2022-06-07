UPSC topper Shruti Sharma honoured by Jamia Millia Islamia

UPSC 2021 topper, Shruti Sharma, who was studying at Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy was honored by the college after the results were declared.

The event took place in the Jamia Engineering and Technology auditorium.

After the ceremony, the teachers association held a special program to recognize UPSC’s top performer Shruti Sharma and all other accomplished members.

Shruti shared her UPSC preparation experiences with the students. The Jamia Teacher Association gave out scholarships to the winners.

At the event, Shruti said, “I thank everyone for their contributions to my success, but RCA has played an important role in my UPSC journey. The teachers here were really supportive of me on all levels. Because of the resources available to me here, I have been able to concentrate on my studies.”

“I was able to move on because I was concerned about the small things. In addition, all of my academy teammates assisted me,” Shruti added.