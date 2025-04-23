Urdu: A language beyond religion; a legacy of unity and literary brilliance

Hyderabad: The recent observation by the Supreme Court of India, calling Urdu the finest specimen of the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, is both timely and necessary. In a country often divided by religious and linguistic identities, such recognition serves as a reminder of Urdu’s intrinsic connection to India’s pluralistic culture and rich history. More than a language, Urdu is a reflection of India’s composite heritage – a beautiful confluence of Persian, Arabic, Turkish, Sanskrit, and local dialects that evolved on Indian soil and flourished as a symbol of syncretism and shared identity.

Urdu’s association with Islam has long clouded its broader cultural significance. But as the apex court rightly pointed out, language is not religion – language is culture. This was clearly visible at two recent literary events held here. The International Mushaira, organized by the Daagh Dehlivi Foundation, Hyderabad, and the 87th death anniversary of the philosopher-poet Allama Iqbal, organized by the Iqbal Academy, were a big hit.

Titled ‘Urdu Hai Jis Ka Naam ..’. the mushaira paid tributes to Daagh, master of romantic and sensuous poems, while the other programme recalled the art and work of Iqbal, poet of the East. At both gatherings, the audience turnout included people from all religions and backgrounds, reinforcing the fact that Urdu is as much a language of Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians as it is of Muslims.

Urdu in the freedom struggle

Urdu played a vital role in India’s freedom movement. It was the language of protest, poetry, and political awakening. Revolutionary slogans such as ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ and ‘Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna’ were popularized in Urdu and resonated with millions. Urdu newspapers and journals like Zamindar and Al-Hilal edited by figures like Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Maulana Zafar Ali Khan, were instrumental in awakening political consciousness among the masses.

Leaders across the board used Urdu as a means to reach out to the common man. Mahatma Gandhi himself acknowledged the importance of Urdu and supported its use in his publications and speeches. The language acted as a unifying force, transcending regional and religious boundaries to mobilize a collective national identity.

A rich literary legacy

Urdu’s literary heritage is vast and profound. Its poetry, in particular, is known for its depth, elegance, and philosophical richness. From the romantic ghazals of Mir Taqi Mir and Daagh Dehlvi to the revolutionary verses of Faiz Ahmed Faiz and the spiritual philosophy of Allama Iqbal, Urdu poetry touches every aspect of human emotion and societal reality.

Prose in Urdu also boasts remarkable diversity. Writers like Munshi Premchand, who initially wrote in Urdu before switching to Hindi, used the language to portray the struggles of the common man. Saadat Hasan Manto, Ismat Chughtai, and Krishan Chander wrote powerful short stories that challenged societal norms and spoke against communalism and oppression.

Urdu is also the language of cinema, music, and theatre. Bollywood, for decades, has thrived on Urdu’s lyrical charm. Legendary writers/poets like Kaifi Azmi, Sahir Ludhianvi, Javeed Akhtar, and Gulzar have penned some of Indian cinema’s most iconic songs and dialogues in Urdu, proving the language’s emotional and aesthetic appeal.

Hindu writers’ contributions to Urdu

Urdu’s development owes much to the contributions of Hindu writers, poets, and scholars. Pandit Ratan Nath Sarshar, a 19th-century novelist, was one of the pioneers of Urdu fiction. His work, Fasana-e-Azad, is considered a milestone in Urdu literature. Brij Narayan Chakbast, another Hindu poet, wrote patriotic Urdu poetry that inspired countless Indians.

Premchand (born Dhanpat Rai Srivastava), although known today primarily as a Hindi writer, began his literary career in Urdu and is regarded as one of the greatest Urdu short story writers. His Urdu works, like Soz-e-Watan or Sorrow of the Nation, were among the earliest literary responses to British colonial rule.

The tradition continues today, with many contemporary Hindu writers and scholars contributing to Urdu literature, translation, and education. Their efforts help dispel the myth that Urdu belongs to one community and reinforce its role as a shared cultural treasure.

Urdu is a living heritage

Despite its decline in formal education and administration, Urdu remains deeply embedded in India’s cultural fabric. It survives in Bollywood lyrics, TV dramas, Sufi music, and everyday idioms. It continues to thrive in Indian poetry festivals (mushairas), literature festivals, and cultural events.

What is needed now is greater institutional support for Urdu education and the preservation of its literature. Recognition from the judiciary and the enthusiastic response to Urdu literary events are hopeful signs. They show that people are beginning to reclaim Urdu not as a religious symbol but as a part of their cultural identity.

In recognizing Urdu’s place in our collective heritage, we reaffirm our commitment to India’s inclusive ethos. As the lines of Daagh Dehlvi go:

Urdu hai jiska naam, humein jaante hain Daagh

Hindostaan mein dhum hamari zubaan ki hai

Indeed, Urdu is not just a language—it is a symbol of unity, beauty, and the timeless spirit of India.

The verses of modern poet, Iqbal Ashhar, depict the glorious era and present plight of Urdu is telling. Read his couplets:

Urdu hai mera naam main Khusro ki paheli

Main Meer ki humraz hoon, Ghalib ki saheli

(I am Urdu — the riddle once posed by Khusro,

Confidante of Meer, and Ghalib’s cherished shadow)

Kyoon mujhko banate ho ta’assub ka nishana

Maine to kabhi khud ko Musalmaan nahi mana

(Why make me a target of narrow-minded blame

I never confined myself to just a Muslim name)

Dekha tha kabhi maine bhi khushiyon ka zamana

Apne hi watan mein hoon magar aaj akayli

(I, too, once basked in days of celebration,

Now, lonely, I dwell in my nation.)