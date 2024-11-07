Urdu gets digital makeover, thanks to Hyderabad artist Mussaafir

“saliqe se havaon mein jo khushbu ghol sakte hain

abhi kuchh log baaqi hain jo urdu bol sakte hain”

In a world of trends where Urdu is fading like whispers, artist Sadaf Samreen holds on to this sher (couplet) as a mission. A mission to ensure that this language, full of grace and depth, doesn’t fade into oblivion. And she’s doing it in the most unique way: through digital art.

Sadaf’s bond with Urdu started in her childhood, nurtured by her father who valued the beauty of the language. From correcting her Urdu pronunciations to taking her to Mushairah events and reading her grandfather’s Urdu books, he ignited a passion that continues to burn bright today. “I think I have to credit my dad for nurturing this love for Urdu,” Sadaf says. His influence was so profound that even now, he shares articles and magazines in Urdu with her, keeping the language alive in their everyday lives.

Blending Urdu and digital art

While her roots were firmly planted in Urdu, it wasn’t until she began curating an Instagram account focused on Urdu aesthetics that Sadaf found a way to bring this love to a broader audience. Her Instagram page, @Mussaafir, initially began as a simple space to showcase the beauty of the Urdu script and Hyderabadi culture. But this was only the beginning.

Sadaf’s creative process began to evolve as she discovered the potential of digital tools. She had always admired the art of traditional calligraphy, but digital art opened up new possibilities, allowing her to experiment with different fonts, colors, and compositions conveniently. “Traditional calligraphy is unmatched, but the digital medium has simplified that process by making tools available to create something similar without having a proper setup,” Sadaf explains. “It’s more forgiving and allows for experimentation.”

The unique process

Inspired by fellow artists on Instagram, Sadaf explored new digital techniques, experimenting with different brushes and software like Sketchbook, Infinite Painter, and Adobe Fresco to create unique art. She was particularly drawn to vintage themes, often incorporating poetry or famous phrases that resonated with her, like the one she uses to guide her mission.

“I try out different brushes and styles until I’m happy with the colors and arrangement of text. I mostly go for vintage themes as that’s what my heart is drawn to. Sometimes, I add shadows to make the text pop,” Sadaf shares with Siasat.com.

Her digital collages became a blend of text and visual elements, capturing the mood of each phrase and taking her followers on a visual journey through Urdu. “For collages, I start with one element that I really love and build the collage around it, sometimes following a color scheme. It’s a lot like journaling, but digitally instead of on paper,” she adds

As her work began to take on a more artistic form, the response from her followers grew more positive. People began to engage more with her posts, some even asking for prints and mobile wallpaper of her art. This digital spin on Urdu made it more appealing to her younger followers who connect more with technology.

Reviving Urdu through the digital medium

Viewing her work as a bridge between tradition and modernity, Sadaf is confident that it can help in preserving the Urdu language. “Digital art can definitely act as a catalyst to revive Urdu. If something is visually appealing it will make the viewer curious to know more about it, and the rest of the job is done by the beauty of the language itself,” she says.

She aims to inspire people to connect to their roots, language, culture, and heritage which she sums up with Azhar Inayati’s verse-

“ye aur baat ki andhi hamare bas mein nahin

magar charagh jalana to iḳhtiyar mein hai”

For Sadaf, this ‘charagh’ is the continued vibrance of Urdu and her digital art is the way she keeps it shining.