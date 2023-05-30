Urdu is our strength: Prof Ainul Hasan

Hyderabad: “Urdu is not our weakness, but it is our strength” said Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) while delivering presidential address in the valedictory of a week long Skill Development Workshop on Translation (Indian Languages) on Saturday.

The Workshop, organized by the Department of English of MANUU in collaboration with the National Translation Mission, the Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysuru was inaugurated on May 22.

Prof. Ainul Hasan encouraged the faculty and students to actively contribute to research.

The experts from NTM, Dr Tariq Khan, Dr P Mathew, Dr Abdul Haleem, Dr Muhammad Anwar, S. Winston Cruz and other eminent scholars from all over India delivered lectures and conducted practical training sessions during the workshop.

Prof Amina Kishore, Prof. Asaduddin, Prof. Harish Narang, Prof. Haribandi Lakshmi, Prof Pushpinder Syal, Prof. S. Arulmozi, Prof. Akshaya Kumar, Prof. Mohd. Khalid Mubashir-uz-Zafar, Prof. Nagasuri Venugopal, Dr. Zahid ul Haque, Dr. Narayan Awasthi, and Sri N. Venugopal Rao were among the resource persons.

Prof. Shugufta Shaheen, OSD-I and Head, Department of English shared the dais. Rumana Nisar convened the valedictory session and Ragalatha R proposed vote of thanks.

MANUU faculty translates book “Astronomy Olympiads”

The English translation of Russian book titled “Astronomy Olympiads” by V G Surdin was also released by Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, MANUU in the valedictory of Skill Development Workshop on Translation held on Saturday.

The book has been translated by the faculty members of MANUU Prof Syed Najamul Hasan, Department of Mathematics and Dr. Priya Hasan, Department of Physics alongwith Dr. Margarita Safonova from Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bangalore. This book is a collection of 450 problems from Astronomy Olympiads, along with comprehensive solutions and explanations. This is an excellent resource book for International Astronomy Olympiads as well as for students, teachers, amateur and professional astronomers. The book will also be translated in Urdu language.