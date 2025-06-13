Urdu journalists slam Reporter Subhan’s arrest, call it attack on press freedom

Hyderabad: The Telangana Urdu Working Journalists Federation has strongly condemned the arrest of journalist Mohammad Subhan, popularly known as Reporter Subhan, calling it a direct attack on press freedom. The federation has demanded the immediate withdrawal of all cases filed against him.

An emergency meeting of the federation, chaired by its president, MA Majid, unanimously passed a resolution against the arrest. The federation said that this action by the Hyderabad police is not just against one individual, but a threat to the entire journalistic community.

President MA Majid stated, “Reporter Subhan was only performing his professional duty by sharing a video related to an incident in Musheerabad. The police’s justification that the video incited public anger is an unacceptable attempt to curb journalistic freedom.”

Also Read Eid Al Adha: Social media post leads to protests at Musheerabad

The federation announced that a delegation will soon meet the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Hyderabad police commissioner to submit a formal memorandum. The delegation will urge the authorities to respect press freedom and immediately drop the charges against Subhan.

Subhan was arrested on Sunday night after being summoned by the task force. He was questioned for several hours and later presented before a magistrate, who granted him bail. However, the federation maintains that this arrest is unjustified and sets a dangerous precedent.

The federation has appealed to the concerned authorities to uphold the freedom of the press and ensure that journalists can perform their duties without fear of legal harassment.