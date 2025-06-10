Urdu media unites against injustice to minorities in Telangana cabinet expansion

Hyderabad: Leading voices in Urdu journalism have strongly criticized the Congress-led Telangana government for not including any Muslim representative in the recent cabinet expansion. Newspapers and journalists across the Urdu press have described the move as a clear injustice to the state’s 15% Muslim population.

The reaction came after three new ministers were sworn in on June 8, none of whom represent the Muslim community. While the government labeled the cabinet expansion as a step towards “social justice”, Urdu media outlets questioned the validity of that claim by asking how social justice can be achieved while excluding Muslims.

Urdu newspapers have highlighted the contradiction in the Congress party’s slogan “Jitni Aabadi, Utna Haq” (Equal share for equal population), pointing out that while Dalits, tribals, backward classes, and upper castes were given representation, Muslims were once again ignored.

Urdu journalists and editors noted that this is not just a political issue, but a matter of representation and dignity. Historically, Urdu journalism in Hyderabad has played a vital role in defending Muslim rights, consistently reporting on injustices from police excesses to neglect in government services.

On June 9, prominent Urdu dailies and editorials across the city carried headlines and commentary expressing disappointment and anger over the Congress government’s approach. They stressed that this exclusion goes against the promises made to the Muslim community before the elections.