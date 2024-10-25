Urdu teacher harassed in Ghaziabad forced to chant communal slogan

Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad police arrested a man identified as Manoj Kumar on Wednesday, October 23, for allegedly harassing a Muslim Urdu teacher, Mohammad Alamgir. The incident occurred on Tuesday in a residential society at Crossings Republik where Alamgir was visiting for private tuition.

According to the reports, Kumar noticed Alamgir in the society’s elevator and forced him to chant the communal slogan “Jai Shri Ram.” When Alamgir ignored his demands, Kumar started harassing him, prompting Alamgir to get off the elevator.

Alamgir recounted his ordeal to the police stating that Kumar launched an unprovoked verbal attack on him when he saw him in the elevator on the ground floor of Panchsheel Wellington.

“Kumar first strangely looked at me and asked where I was going. When I replied that I teach Urdu at a flat on the 16th floor, Kumar allegedly demanded me to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’,” Alamgir said.

During this confrontation, Kumar aggressively called other residents and asked them “Musalman kabse anne lage hai is society mai?” (Since when have Muslims started coming to this society?). Alamgir also accused another resident of physical and verbal abuse and denying him entry to the 16th floor of the building.

Alamgir further said that when he spoke to his student’s parents, Kumar once again ordered him to chant “Jai Shri Ram.” When he refused, Kumar and another resident became dragged him to the ground floor. However, some other residents intervened and advised Alamgir to leave due to the hostile atmosphere. Alamgir left without teaching the class.

Accused arrested

Speaking on the case, assistant commissioner of police, Wave City said Kumar was booked under sections 126 (2) (punishment for wrongful restraint), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We have initiated the investigation and are exploring all possible angles to identify others involved. The accused is a resident of the same society. During our interrogation, he said he had doubts about the complainant. He said when he asked some questions, the complainant responded in an inappropriate manner, which led to his aggression, IE quoted the ACP.