Urfi Javed calls out the media’s double standards, it has Samantha’s connect

Urfi Javed has never shied away from giving befitting replies to her trolls on her social media account

Published: 6th May 2022 2:56 pm IST
Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed never fails to grab the headlines, be it with her bizarre fashion sense or with her controversial comments. The actress has been a subject of ruthless internet trolling ever since she rose to fame, due to her unusual outfit choices. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress has never shied away from giving befitting replies to her trolls on her social media account.

Recently, Urfi took to Instagram to criticize the double standards of the media and social media trolls by comparing herself to Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

First, she shared a screenshot of an article with a headline that read,”Urfi donned a translucent dress more than a mosquito net, people’s rage poured on in terrible fashion.”

In the next story, Urfi Javed uploaded a screenshot of another article covered by the same news portal which praised Samantha for donning a similar translucent outfit. Criticizing the double standards, she pointed out in the caption: “Now you people know what I’m talking about. I love Samantha, I am just talking about the headlines.”

On the professional front, Urfi Javed was last seen playing the role of Payal Sharma in Aye Mere Humsafar.

