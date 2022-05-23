Urfi Javed wears a 20 kg dress made out of glass pieces [Video]

Mumbai: Television actress and model Urfi Javed is always raising eyebrows with her unique outfits. From wearing a seashell dress to an outfit made entirely out of safety pins, Urfi has always made headlines for donning a bizarre look every time she steps out.

Urfi Javed, who enjoys 3.1 million followers on Instagram, is often vocal about her fashion choices and does not shy away from sharing her latest looks. Although she is subjected to a lot of trolling for her boldness, that does not deter her.

This time Urfi took to Instagram to share a clip of her rocking a dress made of broken glass pieces weighing 20 kgs. Urfi later removed the glass dress as she had got bruises from it. She also revealed that the glass dress weighed over 20 kgs.

She captioned the video, “Yea I wore a dress made of broken glass pieces !! I think this looked fabulous ! People call me weird, crazy but guess what we all are crazy and weird, I’m just smart enough to embrace and let it empower me !”

Within no time, this new look of Urfi went crazy viral with fans going gaga under her post by dropping fire and heart emojis.

Actress Rohini Ramanathan commented, “Don’t touch her! Cut jaaogey !”

One user commented, “Fashion queen 👸” while another commented, “more power to you boss lady❤️❤️😍”

Some users also trolled her by commenting, “Iske Ghar ki khidki Tut gai thi to vahi pahan Li is barr😂😂”

One user commented, “How do you sit??🙄🤦‍♂️”

On the professional front, Urfi Javed was last seen playing the role of Payal Sharma in Aye Mere Humsafar. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT season 1.