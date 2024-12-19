Urgent need for foot over bridge near Care Hospital in Hyderabad’s Hitec City

Hyderabad: There is growing demand from pedestrians for the construction of foot over bridge near Care Hospital in Hyderabad’s Hitec City.

The lack of a foot over bridge has become a pressing issue as pedestrians struggle to cross the busy road.

It is becoming challenging for people, particularly children, women, and the elderly, to navigate the bustling streets safely.

In light of these challenges, there is a growing demand from pedestrians for the construction of a foot over bridge near Care Hospital in Hyderabad’s Hitec City.

Such an infrastructure project would provide a secure and convenient way for people to cross the road.