Photos: Urs of Sufi Saint Shah-I-Hamdan observed with religious fervor

Srinagar: Thousands of Muslim devotees from different parts of the valley thronged to Khanqah in Downtown Srinagar on the eve of Urs of Shah-I-Hamdan on Wednesday.
Devotees including men, women and children offered congregational Zuhar prayers at the shrine and also recited Quranic verses followed by ‘Duaiya Majlis’.
The annual Urs of Shah-e-Hamdan, is observed every year on 6th Zil-Hijjah of the Islamic calendar.
Syed Ali bin Shahab-ud-Din Hamadani Abidi popularly known as Shah-e-Hamadan or Amir-i Kabir was a prominent Muslim scholar born in Persia. He was very influential in spreading Islam in Kashmir and has had a major hand in shaping the culture of the Kashmir valley.