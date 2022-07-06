Photos: Urs of Sufi Saint Shah-I-Hamdan observed with religious fervor

Srinagar: Thousands of Muslim devotees from different parts of the valley thronged to Khanqah in Downtown Srinagar on the eve of Urs of Shah-I-Hamdan on Wednesday.

Devotees including men, women and children offered congregational Zuhar prayers at the shrine and also recited Quranic verses followed by ‘Duaiya Majlis’.

The annual Urs of Shah-e-Hamdan, is observed every year on 6th Zil-Hijjah of the Islamic calendar.

Syed Ali bin Shahab-ud-Din Hamadani Abidi popularly known as Shah-e-Hamadan or Amir-i Kabir was a prominent Muslim scholar born in Persia. He was very influential in spreading Islam in Kashmir and has had a major hand in shaping the culture of the Kashmir valley.

Muslim Devotees from across the valley offered Zuhar prayers at Khanqah in downtown Srinagar on the eve of Urs of Shah-i-Hamdan (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat)

Kashmiri Muslim Women visited Khanqah on the eve of Urs of Shah i Hamdan (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat)

Food Stalls installed in Khanqah area in Downtown, Srinagar on the eve of Urs of Shah-i-Hamdan (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat)

