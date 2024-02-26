Urvashi Rautela cuts ’24-carat gold cake’ on birthday worth Rs…

Mumbai: Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela is no stranger to making headlines, and she sure knows how to capture everyone’s attention. Whether it’s her controversial connection with cricketer Rishabh Pant or her habit of proudly showcasing luxurious accessories, Urvashi has a knack for staying in the spotlight.

The actress turned heads again and sparked a buzz on her 30th birthday celebration, held on the set of her upcoming music video, Love Dose 2, featuring the renowned singer-rapper, Yo Yo Honey Singh.

The birthday bash reached new heights of extravagance as Yo Yo Honey Singh surprised Urvashi with a specially crafted cake made entirely from pure 24-carat gold. The jaw-dropping price tag of this opulent dessert? A staggering Rs 3 crore! Yes, you read that right.

Expressing her gratitude on social media, Urvashi shared pictures of herself with the luxurious cake, thanking Yo Yo Honey Singh. In one of her posts, she wrote, “Thank you @yoyohoneysingh. In the tapestry of my journey, your presence is woven with threads of gratitude. Your tireless efforts and genuine concern for me have crafted a brilliant chapter in my career. Words falter in capturing the depth of my emotions for you.”

The actress’s photos with this eye-catching cake are currently creating waves across social media platforms.