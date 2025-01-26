Urvashi Rautela desires to work with Shah Rukh Khan for this reason

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela recently shared her aspirations to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

In a recent interview with IANS, the actress also mentioned her eagerness to collaborate with South Indian stars, including Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Thalapathy Vijay, acknowledging their stellar presence in cinema. Urvashi stated, “In Bollywood, I would love to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Their filmographies and the way they’ve won millions of hearts are incredible. In South Cinema, I’d love to collaborate with Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Thalapathy Vijay.”

Speaking about the positive response for her recent release, “Daaku Maharaaj,” Rautela shared, “Honestly, we didn’t anticipate this level of love and appreciation. We knew it was a great film, but the overwhelming response has truly surprised us.”

Urvashi further shared what influenced her decision to take on the project. “The team was incredible—working with such a legendary superstar, the “God of Masses,” and a talented director like Bobby Kohli, with Nagavamsi Sitara Entertainments producing the film, made it irresistible. The role offered me many opportunities to showcase my acting skills, and the scenes were so well-written that I couldn’t say no.”

Talking about her decision to transition from Hindi films to South Indian cinema, the Hate Story 4 actress explained that as an actor, there are no boundaries or limitations. Drawing inspiration from industry veterans like Priyanka Chopra, who has successfully worked in Bollywood, Hollywood, and now Tollywood with director Rajamouli, Rautela emphasized that actors should not confine themselves to any specific genre or industry.

Urvashi stated, “As an actor, there are no boundaries. Priyanka Chopra, for example, has worked in Bollywood, Hollywood, and now Tollywood with Rajamouli sir. We can’t confine ourselves to limits or labels. If the script and opportunity are good, why not explore them?.”

Speaking about her upcoming projects, the former Miss Universe shared details about a film she has signed, which portrays an entire lifetime. Although she mentioned there are some challenges in getting the project off the ground, she is excited about its potential and the unique storyline it brings to the screen.

Rautela also expressed her enthusiasm for her recent collaboration with Jackie Bhagnani and Jay Just Music for the film Ferrari. “I’m really excited about this release,” she said, hinting at the fresh and engaging aspects of the film.