Urvashi Rautela hospitalised in Hyderabad: Report

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who is set to appear in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Telugu film NBK 109, has been hospitalized after sustaining injuries during filming in Hyderabad.

A press statement from Urvashi’s team revealed that the actress suffered a ‘terrible’ fracture while shooting a high-octane scene. She is now hospitalized and receiving the best possible treatment. Despite being in pain since the incident, further details about her health or the specifics of the accident have not been disclosed.

Urvashi had recently traveled to Hyderabad to film the third schedule of NBK 109, which also features Bobby Deol in a significant role. Directed by Bobby Kolli and featuring music by Thaman S., production on the film began in November 2023. However, its release date remains unconfirmed.

In addition to NBK 109, Urvashi’s upcoming projects include the much-anticipated Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar. She has also signed on for Baap, a remake of The Expendables, alongside Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt, and will star in Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda.

As of now, there is no official confirmation from Urvashi herself, and she has not shared any pictures or videos from the hospital.