Urvashi Rautela reacts to Rishabh Pant’s ‘peecha choro’ remark

Mumbai: Things between Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela and Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant seem to be going from bad to worse now and going by the Instagram posts, it’s far from over!

On Thursday, Rishabh Pant responded to Urvashi Rautela’s statement from an interview that went viral where she claimed that a certain ‘RP’ waited for her for hours in a hotel lobby. Rishabh Pant dismissed it saying that “people lie in interviews for meager popularity” (the post which he deleted after a few hours).

Now Urvashi Rautela has taken to her Instagram to respond to him. On Rishab Pant’s ‘Mera Picha Chhoro Behen’ remark, Urvashi penned a long note on Instagram. She wrote, “Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho.” She concluded by adding hashtags – “RP CHOTU BHAIYYA, Cougar Hunter, and Don’t take advantage of a silent girl”.

Urvashi – Rishabh spat timeline

2018 – Rumours started brewing that the two were dating after they were spotted together entering and exiting many popular restaurants, parties, and events in Mumbai. Much later, the same year, reports claimed that the two have blocked each other on WhatsApp.

January 2019 – Rishabh Pant dismissed rumors and announced his relationship with girlfriend Isha Negi. Rishabh shared a picture with Isha on Instagram and wrote a message for her, “Just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy.”

August 2022 – Urvashi Rautela gave an interview to a popular entertainment portal, the clip of which has now gone viral on social media. In the interview, Urvashi said that a certain “Mr. RP” waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad for having made him wait for so long.

As soon as the clip went viral, fans started linking Rishabh Pant with her again. Netizens started to write saying that the “RP” Urvashi was talking about in the interview was nobody else but Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant’s response

Rishabh Pant then took to his Instagram story (which he deleted after a few hours) and wrote, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them”. He added hashtags – ‘Mera Picha Chhoro Behen’, and ‘Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai’ at the end of the note.

Urvashi’s post on Rishabh Pant

In the wee hours of Friday, Urvashi Rautela also took to Instagram to respond to Rishabh’s story. She posted a note which read, “Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho.” She also added hashtags – “RP CHOTU BHAIYYA, Cougar Hunter, and Don’t take advantage of a silent girl”.

With the interesting remarks that the two celebrities are making towards each other, looks like yet another round of Instagram spat is in the offing.