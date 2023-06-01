Urvashi Rautela’s new home: Price, location and more

Mumbai: Urvashi Rautela, the enchanting Bollywood diva admired for her mesmerising beauty and impeccable fashion sense, continues to amaze her fans with her latest accomplishment. The stunning actress recently made headlines for purchasing a lavish bungalow next to the late Yash Chopra’s iconic residence here.

Can you guess the property’s value?

The property is reportedly worth a whopping Rs. 190 crore. Yes, you read that correctly.

This is located in the heart of Mumbai, and the four-story mansion provides plenty of space for Urvashi to enjoy.

About Urvashsi Rautela’s New Home

According to Instant Bollywood, Urvashi’s new home is a luxurious paradise in every way. The bungalow offers unparalleled comfort and style, with a magnificent garden, a personal gym, and exquisite interiors.

The spacious backyard, which connects to the legendary filmmaker’s own garden area, adds to its allure.

Urvashi had been looking for a new bungalow for eight to nine months. Initially, she had decided on a property in the Lokhandwala Complex called Celest. She eventually decided against it and found her dream home in Juhu, a sought-after Mumbai neighborhood, as per reports.

Despite having lived in the bungalow for two to three months, Urvashi has chosen to keep a low profile about her new home and has avoided discussing it publicly.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela, who recently returned to India after making an impression at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, is set to appear in a special song for Ram Pothineni‘s highly anticipated upcoming project. Furthermore, the talented actress has signed on for two notable films, Dil Hai Grey and Black Rose. She has also joined Joseph D. Sami’s untitled venture, proving her versatility and growing prominence in the industry.