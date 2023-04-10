US: 3 children among 5 killed in mass shooting at bank in Kentucky

Six people, including an officer, have been injured.

In news just coming in, five people, including three children have been killed at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, United States. The suspected shooter is reportedly dead.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), the shooting happened in Old National Bank at about 8:30 am ((12:30 GMT)). Six people, including an officer, have been injured.

“The shooter was confirmed to be dead on the scene. We do not know exactly the circumstances of his death at this time,” Deputy Police Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters.

In an emotional statement, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he lost two friends in the shooting. “This is awful. We got to do what we have done in the last three years. We got to wrap put hands around these families,” he said.

(This is a developing story. Refresh for the latest updates)

