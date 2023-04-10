US: 3 children among 5 killed in mass shooting at bank in Kentucky

In news just coming in, five people, including three children have been killed at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, United States. The suspected shooter is reportedly dead.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), the shooting happened in Old National Bank at about 8:30 am ((12:30 GMT)). Six people, including an officer, have been injured.

BREAKING: Five people were killed and six wounded, including a police officer, in a shooting at a downtown Louisville bank. The shooter is dead. pic.twitter.com/owKJ7dtw0X — Paul Miles (@PaulMiles840) April 10, 2023

“The shooter was confirmed to be dead on the scene. We do not know exactly the circumstances of his death at this time,” Deputy Police Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters.

There is NO active aggressor at JCTC at 8th Chestnut streets.

We are confirming that there was a shooting outside, and the suspects fled prior to police arrival. — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

In an emotional statement, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he lost two friends in the shooting. “This is awful. We got to do what we have done in the last three years. We got to wrap put hands around these families,” he said.

"I had a very close friend that didn't make it today."



Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear makes emotional statement on the deadly mass shooting in Louisville that killed at least four and injured eight others. https://t.co/MtAZB9Pxci pic.twitter.com/OsNiCjiZW9 — ABC News (@ABC) April 10, 2023

(This is a developing story. Refresh for the latest updates)