US airline Southwest to establish its global innovation centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Southwest Airlines, the fourth-largest airline in North America in terms of passengers as of 2023, has announced plans to set up a global innovation centre in Hyderabad.
A delegation of Southwest Airlines, including chief information officer Lauren Woods, chief technology officer Tom Merritt and other officials, announced on Thursday, October 23, in a meeting with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy.
The chief minister welcomed the decision and mentioned the vision of Telangana Rising 2047 to achieve a 1 trillion USD economy by 2034 and a 3 trillion USD economy by 2047, which will be achieved through such collaborations.
Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Special Secretary to Chief Minister B Ajith Reddy also attended the meeting.