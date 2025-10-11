US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor meets PM Modi

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Updated: 11th October 2025 8:22 pm IST
pm modi with Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US
New Delhi: The US greatly values its relationship with India, US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor said on Saturday night after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gor, who arrived in New Delhi on Friday, said he had a great series of meetings, including with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

“I had an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi. We discussed bilateral issues, including defence, trade and technology,” he said after meeting the prime minister.

“We also discussed the importance of critical minerals,” he said.

