US Ambassador in India defends PoK visit of American envoy in Islamabad

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th September 2023 1:30 pm IST
Eric Garcetti

New Delhi: The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti on Tuesday dismissed criticism of the American envoy in Islamabad visiting Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) on the ground that a US delegation had also visited Jammu and Kashmir during the G20 meeting in Srinagar.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

India had raised strong objections to the US Ambassador in Pakistan, Donald Blome’s recent visit to PoK, during which he repeatedly referred to the region as AJK, the abbreviation for ‘Azad Jammu and Kashmir’.

Also Read
Canada issues updated travel advisory for India

“The Quaid-e-Azam Memorial Dak Bungalow symbolises the cultural and historical richness of Pakistan and was famously visited by Jinnah in 1944. I’m honoured to visit it during my first trip to AJK”, his official Twitter handle had tweeted.

MS Education Academy

Ambassador Garcetti when asked about Blone’s PoK visit, said, “I know he has been there before, but our delegation has also visited Jammu and Kashmir during the G20 meeting.”

Ambassador Garcetti’s remark appears to indicate that the US is placing Jammu and Kashmir, which is a legitimate part of Indian territory, as a disputed area as it is being deviously termed by Pakistani propaganda.

Blome’s visit was the second high-profile visit by a US diplomat to PoK, after US Congresswoman Illhan Omar visited the region.

India had issued a strongly worded statement at the time saying: “She visited a part of Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan. If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home that may be her business, but violating our territorial integrity in its pursuit makes it ours.”

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th September 2023 1:30 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button