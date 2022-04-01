US announces additional humanitarian aid of USD 204 million for Afghans

Washington: The United States on Thursday (local time) announced an additional USD 204 million in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, bringing the total donated since its withdrawal in August last year to USD 720 million.

“…we are providing nearly USD 204 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help the people of Afghanistan, bringing the total amount to more than USD 720 million since August 2021,” the State Department said in a release.

About USD 134 million of the USD 204 million will come directly from the State Department, and USD 70 million from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the release added.

“This funding will provide emergency cash, shelter, trauma care and essential health services, water, sanitation and hygiene assistance, protection and gender-based violence services, multisectoral assistance, and reintegration assistance to internally displaced and returnee populations in Afghanistan and refugee populations in neighbouring countries,” it said.

The State Department also said that the US remains committed to supporting the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people. “We continue to press Taliban leadership to abide by its commitments to respect the human rights of all of Afghanistan’s citizens, including the right of Afghan girls to receive an education.”

The humanitarian condition in Afghanistan has continued to deepen since the Taliban takeover in August last year, with UN agencies estimating that over 50 per cent of the country’s population is in need of immediate humanitarian assistance.

Roughly 23 million people are experiencing acute hunger and 95 per cent of Afghans are not eating enough, while 10 million children are in urgent need of aid to survive, according to the United Nations.