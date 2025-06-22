US attack on Iran’s nuclear sites violates international law: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis- e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday, June 22 said that the United States’ attack on Iran’s nuclear sites violate the international law.

He also said that the attack is a violation of the United Nations Charter, the US constitution and the Nuclear Non Proliferation Treaty. “According to the US Constitution, the country can not attack another sovereign country without the approval of the US Congress,” the Hyderabad MP explained while addressing the media.

Owaisi further said that the US has carried out the attack on Iran to cover up the genocide in Gaza. “The US doesn’t act against Israel which has about 700 nuclear warheads. Israel is neither a member of the NPT nor does it allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspection of its nuclear sites,” he remarked.

The Hyderabad MP opined that in the next 5-10 years, Iran will enrich 90% of its uranium, adding that the rest of the Arab countries in the Middle East would develop nuclear weapons to deter Israel. Owaisi claimed the US director of national intelligence has admitted that Iran doesn’t have nuclear weapons.

Expressing concern over the safety of Indian expatriates in the Middle East, he said “In case there is a war in the Middle East, we must be aware that over 60 lakh Indian live in the Gulf countries. Indian companies have investments in the region which generate foreign remittance.”

He questioned whether Pakistan sought a Nobel Peace Prize for US President Donald Trump so that there is a war in the Middle East.

US attack on Iran

The AIMIM president’s remark comes after the US launched an attack on nuclear sites in Iran. The US attacks on Iran are a result of the latter’s retaliation against Israel who initiated unprovoked attack over the former’s alleged nuclear program on June 13. Iran has time and again denied the charges and has stated its willingness for talks and inspection of its nuclear sites.

The decision of US to get involved directly comes after more than a week of such strikes by Israel on Iran that aim to systematically eradicate the country’s air defences and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities.

However, US and Israeli officials have said that American stealth bombers and a 30,000-lb bunker buster bomb they alone can carry offered the best chance of destroying heavily-fortified sites connected to the Iranian nuclear programme buried deep underground.

According to a New York Times report, the US’ B2 bomber aircraft were seen flying off the coast of California alongside aerial refuelling jets.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump said in a post on social media on Saturday. “All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.”