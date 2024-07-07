US-British coalition launches airstrike on Yemen’s Kamaran Island

Sanaa: The US-British naval coalition launched an airstrike on Kamaran Island, the largest Yemeni island in the Red Sea, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The television did not provide further details, but the island’s residents said on social media that the strike hit a Houthi explosive drone boat on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The US-British coalition has not yet commented on the alleged strike.

Kamaran Island is located off the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah. The island and the port city are currently under Houthi control.

The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, began in November 2023 to launch anti-ship ballistic missiles and drones targeting what it said were Israeli-linked ships transiting the Red Sea, to show solidarity with the Palestinians under attack by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the US-British naval coalition stationed in the waters has since January conducted air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group. However, the coalition’s intervention only led to an expansion of Houthi attacks to include US and British commercial vessels and naval ships.