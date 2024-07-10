US Consul General Hyderabad visits Hope In A Cup cafe

Hyderabad: US Consul General here Jennifer Larson visited Hope in a Cup Cafe at Madhapur, as part of Pride month. Launched by the NGO Nirmaan and managed by LGBTQIA+ community members (and supported by Synopsys Inc.), the café serves as a training hub for café management and entrepreneurship.

Nirmaan has also launched a second Hope in a Cup Cafe at Raidurg Metro Station, Hyderabad, supported by F5 Networks. This new establishment is proudly run by LGBTQIA+ individuals and underprivileged women, offering them a platform to develop skills in café management and entrepreneurship.

Project Satrangi Sankalp, a skill development and entrepreneurship program supported by ServiceNow, has empowered over 300 LGBTQIA+ individuals over the past two years. The program has provided essential skills and entrepreneurial opportunities, fostering a spirit of inclusivity and empowerment.

Furthermore, they have organized Rainbow Bazaar and Stalls at leading corporate offices in Hyderabad, showcasing LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs and their handmade products of SWASHA e-commerce, where a platform to market the products made by underprivileged communities, said Nirmaan in a press release.