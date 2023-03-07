US Consulate General invites candidates for jobs in Hyderabad

US Consulate General has invited applications from persons who are looking for jobs in Hyderabad.

Currently, the consulate general is looking for candidates for ‘Safety Program Coordinator’, ‘HVAC Maintenance Worker’, and ‘Surveillance Detection Monitor’ jobs in its Hyderabad office.

As per the details provided on its official website, the positions are permanent and full-time which requires candidates to dedicate 40 hours per week.

Eligibility for jobs in US Consulate General in Hyderabad

To qualify for the Safety Program Coordinator position, candidates must have two years of college or university studies, as well as at least three years of experience in maintenance or construction.

Candidates applying for the HVAC Maintenance Worker position must have completed secondary school and have at least three years of experience in repairing and maintaining commercial or industrial HVAC systems.

For the Surveillance Detection Monitor position, applicants must have completed high school and have at least one year of the military, police, or private experience in the field of security.

Benefits and how to apply

The selected candidate for ‘Safety Program Coordinator’ position will be getting a salary of Rs. 960,298 per annum. In case of ‘HVAC Maintenance Worker’ and ‘Surveillance Detection Monitor’, the candidates will be paid Rs. 547,416 and Rs. 447,348 per annum respectively.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the jobs at the official website of the US Consulate General in Hyderabad (click here).

After receiving the applications, concerned authorities will scrutinize them.

For the ‘Safety Program Coordinator’ and ‘HVAC Maintenance Worker’ positions, the late date for applying is March 22, 2023, whereas, for ‘Surveillance Detection Monitor’, the last date is March 26. For more detail, candidates can visit the official website.

US Consulate office in Hyderabad

Established in 2009, the US Consulate in Hyderabad was the first US diplomatic office to open in India since 1947. It is currently located in Paigah Palace, Chiran Fort Lane, Begumpet.

The Hyderabad Consular District encompasses three states: