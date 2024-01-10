US Consulate General takes Hyderabad metro to work

Hyderabad: The United States Consulate General, Jennifer Larson on Wednesday, January 10, took her first ride with Hyderabad Metro while interacting with passengers on her way. Sharing her experience on X, Larson said that she found out why the mode of public transportation was preferred by Hyderabadis!

“Thrilled that the extension plan brings @ltmhyd Hyderabad Metro closer to the @USAndHyderabad Consulate! This will help applicants immensely. Taking the metro myself I found out why this fast, sustainable mode of public transportation is the preferred mode of transport for the people of #Hyderabad! @hmrgov @md_hmrl,” she posted on X.

Larson visited the main depot/workshop of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Depot in Uppal. The depot facilities overhauling and corrective maintenance of the entire fleet.

Thrilled that the extension plan brings @ltmhyd Hyderabad Metro closer to the @USAndHyderabad Consulate! This will help applicants immensely. Taking the metro myself I found out why this fast, sustainable mode of public transportation is the preferred mode of transport for the… pic.twitter.com/AMXwBC3L4K — Jennifer Larson (@USCGHyderabad) January 10, 2024

After the newly elected Congress government put on hold the Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail Project looking for cost-effective alternative routes, it has also sought proposals for extension of Corridor-III from Raidurg station to Financial District (Wipro lake Jn/American consulate) via Biodiversity Jn, IIIT Jn and ISB road (12 km), and LB Nagar-Vansathalipuram-Hayathnagar (8 km).

The extension of Corridor III of the Hyderabad Metro would help US visa applicants reach the consulate faster and would ease travel.

Hyderabad metro route extensions

The Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail Ltd (HAML) discussed the modified Metro Phase-II proposals and extension of MGBS-Falaknuma by another 1.5 km to Chandrayangutta here at the Metro Rail Bhavan on Sunday.

The meeting, attended by engineering experts and senior officials discussed which part of Nagole- LB Nagar- Mailardevpalli- Shamshabad Airport; or Nagole- LB Nagar- Mailardevpalli- New High Court near Agricultural University to be designed as a “through” line and which part to be designed as spur line.

Presiding over the meeting, managing director NVS Reddy instructed officials to study various Metros and the learnings of Phase-I for the provision of better passenger facilities and maximizing ridership.