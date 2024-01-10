Drishti 10: Navy unveils 1st Adani-manufactured drone in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Drishti 10 ‘Starliner’ Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), manufactured by the Adani Group, was unveiled by the Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar at Adani Aerospace here on Wednesday.

The Drishti 10 ‘Starliner’ is an advanced Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform equipped with high-endurance, combat-proven, and indigenised advanced aerial systems.

#WATCH | Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar unveils the Drishti 10 Starliner drones manufactured by Adani Defence in Hyderabad.



The firm said the drone is an advanced Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform with 36 hours of endurance, 450 kgs payload… pic.twitter.com/tfdSYImRuX — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Hari Kumar praised the Adani Defence and Aerospace for its commitment and systematic work in the last few years. “This is a momentous occasion and a transformative step in India’s quest for self-reliance in ISR technology and maritime supremacy. Adani Group has demonstrated its commitment to unmanned systems having worked systematically over the last many years to develop local capabilities not limited to manufacturing but sustenance through MRO,” he said.

“Drishti 10’s integration into our naval operations will enhance our naval capabilities, strengthening our preparedness for the ever-evolving maritime surveillance and reconnaissance,” the Navy chief said.

The Adani Defence and Aerospace has achieved many firsts in defence application. It is responsible for building India’s first unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as the private sector small arms manufacturing facility.

It has developed radars, defence electronics and avionics, tactical communication systems and electro-optical systems to support the Indian Army and other paramilitary forces.

The Adani Defence and Aerospace is currently setting up India’s comprehensive aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility.

Telangana has vibrant aerospace ecosystem: Minister

Meanwhile, participating the launch event, Telangana minister for IT, E&C, industries & commerce, and legislative affairs D Sridhar Babu, said that Telangana is the most vibrant aerospace ecosystem in the country today.

“The state government has several aerospace and allied parks to host aerospace manufacturing, servicing, engineering, and training firms. The state industrial policy is hailed as the most industry-friendly policy by the industry,” he said.

Telangana has over 1000 MSMEs in Aerospace and allied sectors, and the state periodically hosts supply chain events with OEMs to onboard local MSMEs into the global aerospace supply chain. The state has attracted multiple mega-investments from Global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, GE Aviation, Safran, Rafael Advanced Systems, Elbit Systems, etc. Each of these global investors has committed repeat investments every few years.