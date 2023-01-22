US consulate in Hyderabad conducts visa interviews on Saturdays

Department of State implemented remote processing of interview waiver cases for applicants with previous US visas

Updated: 22nd January 2023
Hyderabad: In an attempt to reduce wait times, the US embassy in New Delhi and the consulates in Hyderabad and other cities decided to conduct in-person visa interviews on Saturdays too.

On January 21, the U.S. Mission in India launched the first in a series of special Saturday interview days. In the coming months, the Mission will continue to open additional slots for appointments to take place on select Saturdays.

US visa interview wait times likely to reduce

The additional interview days are one component of a multi-pronged initiative to address the backlog in visa processing caused by COVID-19.

The Department of State has implemented remote processing of interview waiver cases for applicants with previous U.S. visas.

In order to increase processing capacity, dozens of temporary consular officers from Washington and other embassies will arrive in India between January and March 2023.

Apart from it, the Department of State is also increasing the number of consular officers permanently assigned to the Embassy and Consulates in Hyderabad and other cities in India.

US consulate in Mumbai

Consulate General Mumbai also extended its weekday operating hours to make space for additional appointments.

By this summer, the U.S. Mission in India will be at full staffing, and it is expected that the processing of visas will reach levels that existed prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic resulted in profound reductions in the department’s visa processing capacity, and many of US embassies and consulates were at times only able to offer emergency services.

As travel restrictions have been lifted, the U.S. Mission to India has made it a priority to facilitate legitimate travel and adjudicated over 800,000 nonimmigrant visas in 2022, including record numbers of both student and employment visas.

US visa interview wait times at US consulate in Hyderabad

Currently, the visa appointment wait times at embassy and consulates in Hyderabad and other cities are as follows

Hyderabad

Visa typeAppointment wait time (calendar days)
Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors90
Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers204
Interview Required Crew and TransitSame day
Interview Required Visitors595
Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors79
Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers226
Interview Waiver Crew and TransitSame day
Interview Waiver Visitors135
Source: US Department of State

Delhi

Visa typeAppointment wait time (calendar days)
Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors90
Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers83
Interview Required Crew and Transit84
Interview Required Visitors535
Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors76
Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers51
Interview Waiver Crew and Transit106
Interview Waiver Visitors23
Source: US Department of State

Chennai

Visa typeAppointment wait time (calendar days)
Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors90
Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers233
Interview Required Crew and Transit84
Interview Required Visitors560
Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors76
Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers58
Interview Waiver Crew and Transit167
Interview Waiver Visitors14
Source: US Department of State

Kolkata

Visa typeAppointment wait time (calendar days)
Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors90
Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers176
Interview Required Crew and Transit596
Interview Required Visitors596
Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors90
Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers216
Interview Waiver Crew and Transit216
Interview Waiver Visitors216
Source: US Department of State

Mumbai

Visa typeAppointment wait time (calendar days)
Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors90
Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers64
Interview Required Crew and Transit78
Interview Required Visitors609
Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors84
Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers85
Interview Waiver Crew and Transit2
Interview Waiver Visitors3
Source: US Department of State

Real-time visa appointment wait time at the US embassy and consulates in India can be viewed on the official website of the US Department of State (click here).

