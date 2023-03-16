US Consulate in Hyderabad ends operations at Paigah Palace, moves to Nanakramguda

Hyderabad: US Consulate in Hyderabad on Wednesday officially ended operations at Paigah Palace and gears up to re-open the facility in Nanakramguda on Monday, March 20.

Yesterday, the consulate lowered the US flag at the palace located at Begumpet, Hyderabad.

The U.S. Consulate has officially ended regular operations at Paigah Palace. We will re-open for regular operations at our new facility in Nanakramguda at 8:30am on Monday, March 20.

Later, US Consul General Hyderabad Jennifer Larson tweeted, ‘Today we lowered the U.S. flag at Paigah Palace for the last time. It’s been an amazing 14 years here and we’re excited to open a new chapter in the U.S.-India partnership at our new facility in Nanakramguda’.

Today we lowered the U.S. flag at Paigah Palace for the last time. It's been an amazing 14 years here and we're excited to open a new chapter in the U.S.-India partnership at our new facility in Nanakramguda.

New address of US Consulate in Hyderabad’s Nanakramguda

The US Consulate is shifting to its new address in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad. On Monday, the US flag will be raised at the new facility.

As of March 20, the address of the U.S. Consulate in Hyderabad will be Sy. No. 115/1, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500032.

As of March 20, the address of the U.S. Consulate in Hyderabad will be: Sy. No. 115/1, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500032

The US Consulate in Hyderabad which is going to be the largest one in South Asia was built with an investment of USD 297 billion.

Apart from 54 visa procession windows, the consulate office which is constructed on a 12.2-acre site will have many new features.

US Consulate at Paigah Palace began operation in 2009

The US Consulate office in Hyderabad which is the first US diplomatic office to open in India after 1947 began its operation in 2009.

Till March 15, it was housed in Paigah Palace, Chiran Fort Lane, Hyderabad. It covers three states viz., Telangana State, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

The palace was built by Sir Vicar-ul-Umra who was a Paigah nobleman and it is spread on four-acre land. It is a double-storied building.

In the past 14 years, the US Consulate approved over 16 lakh visas and processed 42511 citizenship services. Now, the US authorities are looking forward to surpass those numbers.