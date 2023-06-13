US Consulate in Hyderabad may open student visa appointment slots soon

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad is expected to open student visa appointment slots in the coming weeks. The slots will also be opened in other consulates located in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and US Embassy in New Delhi

According to a US Embassy official quoted by TOI, tens of thousands of appointments will be released for July and August. As students eagerly await the opening of these slots, it is important for them to be well-prepared.

Prohibited items at US Consulate in Hyderabad

Prior to the release of the appointment slots, it is crucial for students to familiarize themselves with the prohibited items at the US Consulate in Hyderabad. A recent video released by the consulate details the items that are not allowed inside the Nanakramguda facility.

Following is the list of prohibited items at the US consulate in Hyderabad

Cell phones Battery-operated or electronic devices Bags including purses, travel bags, backpacks, briefcases, and suitcases (Unsealed plastic bags, small cloth bags, and zip folders are allowed) Food or drink items Cosmetics Sealed envelopes or packages Flammable items Sharp objects Weapons Long-handled umbrellas Powders of any kind, including religious-related powders or spices.

Visitors, including those who book US student visa appointment slots, must carry government-issued identification. It is important to remember that photocopies of IDs are not accepted. The identification document must be the original version.

Additionally, visitors should verify that the name on their identification matches the name on their appointment at the US Consulate in Hyderabad.

If you have a visa interview or a U.S. citizen services appointment with us, there are restrictions on what you can bring with you – including restrictions on cell phones. Please watch this video to learn more about security restrictions at the the U.S. Consulate in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/Vx1yBzLtdi — U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad (@USAndHyderabad) April 28, 2023

New address of US Consulate at Nanakramguda

The US Consulate in Hyderabad has recently relocated to a new facility at Sy. No. 115/1, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500032. This state-of-the-art consulate serves as the largest US diplomatic mission in South Asia.

With an investment of USD 340 million, the new facility spans a 12.2-acre site and features 54 visa processing windows.

The consulate officially ended its lease of Paigah Palace on March 15, 2023, and commenced operations at the new facility on March 20, 2023.