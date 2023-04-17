US Consulate in Hyderabad officially ends lease of Paigah Palace

The US Consulate in Hyderabad officially ended its lease of Paigah Palace on Monday. On March 15, the consulate lowered the US flag at the palace located at Begumpet, Hyderabad, and began its operation at a new facility in Nanakramguda on March 20.

US Consul General Hyderabad Jennifer Larson tweeted, “Today we officially ended our lease of Paigah Palace”. Thanking the government for making the amazing building available to the consulate since 2007, she wrote, ‘Proud to share a small part of Paigah Palace’s history & we appreciate our friends in Telangana for making it possible’.

New address of US Consulate in Hyderabad’s Nanakramguda

The new facility of the US Consulate in Hyderabad, which is the largest US diplomatic mission in South Asia, was built with an investment of USD 297 million. The new consulate office, constructed on a 12.2-acre site, has many new features, including 54 visa procession windows.

The consulate is located at Sy. No. 115/1, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500032.

US Consulate at Paigah Palace began operation in 2009

The US Consulate office in Hyderabad, which began its operation in 2009, was the first US diplomatic office to open in India after 1947.

Till March 15, it was housed in Paigah Palace, Chiran Fort Lane, Hyderabad. The palace, built by Sir Vicar-ul-Umra, a Paigah nobleman, is spread over four-acre land and is a double-storied building.

In the past 14 years, the US Consulate approved over 16 lakh visas and processed 42511 citizenship services. The new consulate office is expected to surpass those numbers.