US Consulate in Hyderabad releases video explaining visa services at Nanakramguda

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad has released a video explaining visa services at its new facility in Nanakramguda, ahead of the reopening.

The video features Consular Officer Cathy, who explains the process for applying for a visa to visit or work in the US. She emphasizes that the process has not changed and still involves making appointments for biometrics and an interview.

For some basic information about visa services at our new facility in Nanakramguda, please check out this video. pic.twitter.com/rMuRwI5FPb — U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad (@USAndHyderabad) March 17, 2023

New address of VAC, US Consulate at Nanakramguda

Cathy goes on to explain that biometrics appointments will now take place at the new Visa Application Center (VAC) location, while the interview appointment will take place at the new US consulate in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad.

She also provides the address for the new facility, which is located at survey number 115/1, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, Telangana.

Drop box procession for US visa

The video also covers drop box processing, which remains unchanged. The applicants can still use the dropbox if their visa hasn’t expired more than 48 months ago. All dropbox cases will be taken to the VAC and transferred to the consular section.

In another video, the US Consulate in Hyderabad explains how to reach the VAC, which is located at the Lower Concourse, HITEC City Metro Station, Madhapur.

Here’s a short video on how one can reach the Visa Application Center (VAC), located at the Lower Concourse, HITEC City Metro Station, Madhapur, HYD 500081. pic.twitter.com/hyJuhzrIBR — U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad (@USAndHyderabad) March 17, 2023

The consulate officially ended operations at Paigah Palace, located in Begumpet, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, and is set to reopen at the new facility on March 20.

Today we lowered the U.S. flag at Paigah Palace for the last time. It's been an amazing 14 years here and we're excited to open a new chapter in the U.S.-India partnership at our new facility in Nanakramguda. pic.twitter.com/TPZdtvNDoL — Jennifer Larson (@USCGHyderabad) March 15, 2023

The new US Consulate in Hyderabad, which is set to become the largest one in South Asia, was built with an investment of USD 297 million.

The US Consulate office in Hyderabad began its operation in 2009 and has approved over 16 lakh visas and processed 42,511 citizenship services in the past 14 years. With the new facility, the US authorities are looking forward to surpassing these numbers.