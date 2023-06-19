US Consulate in Hyderabad opens student visa appointment slots

Hyderabad: The student visa appointment slots are now open at the US Consulate in Hyderabad and other consulates located in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and the US Embassy in New Delhi.

The appointment slots are open for mid-July to mid-August across India. To secure a slot, candidates log on to the US travel docs website.

Student visa appointments are now open for mid-July to mid-August across India. Visit https://t.co/Jt0kMsexeT to book your appointment today. pic.twitter.com/9M7ua63GF5 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) June 18, 2023

US student visa issued in India in 2022

India has consistently been a significant source of international students for the United States. In 2022 alone, one out of every five US student visas was issued to Indian students.

Indian students constitute over 21 percent of the total population of international students in the United States. During the 2021-2022 academic year, nearly 200,000 Indian students were enrolled in various educational institutions across the US.

New address of US Consulate at Nanakramguda in Hyderabad

In an effort to enhance its services and accommodate the growing number of visa applicants, the US Consulate in Hyderabad has recently relocated to a new state-of-the-art facility.

The new address of the consulate is Sy. No. 115/1, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500032. It is the largest US diplomatic mission in South Asia.

With an investment of USD 340 million, the new facility spans a 12.2-acre site and features 54 visa processing windows.

The consulate officially ended its lease of Paigah Palace on March 15, 2023, and commenced operations at the new facility on March 20, 2023.

Those who are looking for US student visa appointment slots at consulates in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and US Embassy in New Delhi can log on to the official website (click here).