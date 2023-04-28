US Consulate in Hyderabad releases video on prohibited items at Nanakramguda facility

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad recently released a video regarding prohibited items at its Nanakramguda facility. The consulate serves as the largest US diplomatic mission in South Asia, and all visitors, including applicants for passport and visa services, individuals attending meetings or events, and even US citizens, must undergo security screening upon arrival.

It is mandatory for visitors to carry government-issued identification, which must be the original document. Photocopies of IDs are not accepted. Additionally, visitors must ensure that the name on their identification matches the name on their appointment.

List of items prohibited at US Consulate in Hyderabad

There are several items that cannot be taken inside the US Consulate General in Hyderabad.

Following is the list of prohibited items at the consulate

Cell phones Battery-operated or electronic devices, Bags including purses, travel bags, backpacks, briefcases, and suitcases (Unsealed plastic bags, small cloth bags and zip folders) Food or drink items Cosmetics Sealed envelopes or packages Flammable items Sharp objects Weapons Long-handled umbrellas, and Powders of any kind, including religious-related powders or spices.

As the list is not exhaustive, other items can be prohibited at the discretion of security staff.

If you have a visa interview or a U.S. citizen services appointment with us, there are restrictions on what you can bring with you – including restrictions on cell phones. Please watch this video to learn more about security restrictions at the the U.S. Consulate in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/Vx1yBzLtdi — U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad (@USAndHyderabad) April 28, 2023

Upon arrival at the consulate, visitors will be asked to place all their belongings in a tray that goes through an X-ray machine. If any prohibited items are found, the applicant will be asked to leave the premises and come back after keeping them somewhere outside the premises of the US Consulate.

New address of US Consulate at Nanakramguda

The new facility of the US Consulate in Hyderabad is located at Sy. No. 115/1, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500032.

The new consulate office was built with an investment of USD 297 million and is situated on a 12.2-acre site with 54 visa processing windows.

Also Read US Consulate in Hyderabad releases video explaining visa services at Nanakramguda

On March 15, 2023, the consulate officially ended its lease of Paigah Palace and began operations at the new facility on March 20, 2023.