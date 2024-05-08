US Consulate in Hyderabad opens student visa appointment slots for May

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad has released the first tranche of student visa appointment slots for interviews to be held in late May.

In the coming weeks, the consulate will release additional appointment batches for June, July, and August.

Over 140k US student visas issued to Indians in FY 2023

The US Embassy and Consulates in India issued an all-time record of more than 140,000 student visas from October 2022 through September 2023, the State Department announced.

Stating that international students at US colleges and universities inject up to USD 38 billion annually into the country’s economy, the Department said it issued more than 600,000 student visas — the highest in any year since FY 2017.

During the main student visa season of June-August 2023, appointment slots were opened and then US consular officers across India including Hyderabad issued 95,269 visas in the F, M, and J categories — an 18 percent increase over 2022 during the same timeframe.

According to Open Doors Report data, India surpassed China to become the largest source of international graduate students in the US for the first time since 2009/10.

Visit US Consulate in Hyderabad after obtaining student visa appointment slots

In an effort to enhance its services and accommodate the growing number of visa applicants, the US Consulate in Hyderabad has recently relocated to a new state-of-the-art facility.

The new address of the consulate is Sy. No. 115/1, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500032. It is the largest US diplomatic mission in South Asia.

With an investment of USD 340 million, the new facility spans a 12.2-acre site and features 54 visa processing windows.

The consulate officially ended its lease of Paigah Palace on March 15, 2023, and commenced operations at the new facility on March 20, 2023.

Those looking for US student visa appointment slots at consulates in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and the US Embassy in New Delhi can log on to the official website (click here).