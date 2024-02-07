Watch: US Consulate in Hyderabad shares moments celebrating various festivals

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the last day of the interfaith harmony week, the US Consulate in Hyderabad today shared a video depicting their favorite moments celebrating festivals in the city.

The video showcases various moments, including Batukamma, Iftaar party, Christmas celebration, Ganesh Chaturthi, and other festivals in Hyderabad.

On this last day of Interfaith Harmony Week, we look back at some of our favorite moments celebrating festivals, seasons, music, food, culture and each other! pic.twitter.com/aUwFu4JfDU — U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad (@USAndHyderabad) February 7, 2024

It also features US Consul General Jennifer Larson enjoying food at Hyderabad’s historical place, Charminar.

World Interfaith Harmony Week

World Interfaith Harmony Week is observed on the first week of February. It was adopted by the United Nations in 2010.

Launched in 2011, its purpose is to promote harmony among people of different faiths.