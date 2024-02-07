Watch: US Consulate in Hyderabad shares moments celebrating various festivals

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the last day of the interfaith harmony week, the US Consulate in Hyderabad today shared a video depicting their favorite moments celebrating festivals in the city.
The video showcases various moments, including Batukamma, Iftaar party, Christmas celebration, Ganesh Chaturthi, and other festivals in Hyderabad.
It also features US Consul General Jennifer Larson enjoying food at Hyderabad’s historical place, Charminar.
World Interfaith Harmony Week
World Interfaith Harmony Week is observed on the first week of February. It was adopted by the United Nations in 2010.
Launched in 2011, its purpose is to promote harmony among people of different faiths.