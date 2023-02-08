US consulate in Hyderabad to auction furniture, laptops, ACs, other items

Hyderabad: US consulate in Hyderabad is going to conduct an online auction of furniture, appliances, CPUs & Laptops (without hard disks), monitors, printers, air conditioners, and other items.

The auction will be conducted on the portal of Accurate Auctioneers and bidders will have to register on February 13.

How to take part in the auction?

After the registration that need to be done at Accurate Auctioneers portal, the bidders will have to transfer an Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of Rs 50000 by NEFT/RTGS to the portal’s account number.

The online auction will take place between 10 am and 12:30 pm on February 15 and the successful bidders will get the information by late evening.

We are conducting an online auction for furniture, IT equipment and much more. For more information and to participate, click here: https://t.co/KCbUucu2Be pic.twitter.com/gp3EXnmwgG — U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad (@USAndHyderabad) February 8, 2023

Those who are declared successful will have to transfer the bid amount to account number of the US consulate in Hyderabad. The GST has to be paid to Accurate Auctioneers.

The items will be handed over to successful bidder at outside gate1, consulate office, Begumpet and Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills between February 18 and 25, 2023.

For more details, visit Accurate Auctioneers portal (click here).