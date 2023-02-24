US: Couple misses their reception after getting stuck in an elevator, fire dept to rescue

Life is all about unpredictability. Panav and Victoria Jha were planning to attend their wedding reception, which was supposed to be one of the most important moments of their lives. But, life happened and they spent the time in an elevator!

The unexpected happened when the newlyweds were making their way to the 16th floor of the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Charlotte, US for their after-party on Saturday night. Along with the bride and groom, four other guests, including Victoria’s sister, were stuck.

The rescue team made an effort to repair the lift. Firefighters were finally requested to the scene, though. They realised right once that this wasn’t the usual elevator rescue call they were used to.

“We’ve got up maybe five feet, and then boom, doors kind of stuck. The door started to open, so I could see like the concrete wall right in front of me, and I could see the concrete wall behind me. I was like, that’s not normal,” said Panay to abc7 news.

The Charlotte Fire Department posted a photo of the newlyweds and firefighters along with this incident on Facebook.

They wrote, “First, congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Jha on your wedding day. Although Charlotte Fire wasn’t formally invited, we weren’t exactly wedding crashers either. Early this morning, our crews responded to an elevator entrapment. When Charlotte Fire crews arrived, 6 people were trapped in a hotel elevator between the first and second floor. Firefighters rigged equipment to hoist those trapped up out of the elevator to the best access point on the fourth floor. After the first person was recused, she said, “please get my sister out next, she’s the one in the wedding dress.” All 6 who were pulled to safety were part of the Jha wedding party. Thankfully, no one required medical attention. Mr. and Mrs. Jha, we hope today is the start of a long and happy life together.”

The post garnered 1.9K likes and dozens of comments blessing the newly wed couple.