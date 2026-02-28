US designates Iran as ‘state sponsor of wrongful detention’

Washington: United States (US) Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, February 27, designated Iran as a “state sponsor of wrongful detention”, escalating pressure on Tehran over the continued detention of American citizens.

Rubio said the move aims to compel Iran to end what Washington describes as hostage diplomacy. He urged the country to release all Americans held without due process, adding that progress could lead to a review of the designation.

He also warned that the United States could eventually invalidate US passports for travel to Iran if there is no improvement, signalling possible tighter restrictions.

Today I designated Iran as a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention. For decades the Iranian regime has cruelly detained innocent Americans and citizens of other nations to use as political leverage. Iran must end this abhorrent practice and immediately free all unjustly detained… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) February 27, 2026

This is the first such action under an executive order signed in September 2025. The measure is intended to deter governments from arbitrarily detaining US nationals and encourage the release of those in custody.

US authorities have repeatedly accused Iran of detaining foreign nationals for political leverage. Several Americans have been held in recent years on charges linked to espionage and national security.

Also Read Nuclear talks with US among most intense: Iran Foreign Minister

Iran has rejected the allegations, saying those detained are prosecuted under its judicial system on legitimate grounds. Tehran has also criticised Washington for politicising legal matters.

The decision comes despite ongoing engagement between the two countries. Officials from Washington and Tehran held talks on Iran’s nuclear programme on Thursday, February 26, in an effort to manage tensions.