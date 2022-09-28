US Embassy in India opens appointments for all visa categories

New Delhi: US Embassy in India on Tuesday announced that it has opened the appointments for all categories of visas. However, the embassy clarified that the wait time remains high due to high demand.

Those who want to chat with Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs, Don Heflin will get the opportunity at 3 pm on September 29. Applicants can interact with him virtually on the embassy’s Facebook account (click here).

Visa appointments are now open for all categories! But because of high demand, wait times remain significant. Join us Thursday, Sept 29 at 3 pm IST on our Facebook page (https://t.co/fOaURxfAKy) for a candid chat with our Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs, Don Heflin. pic.twitter.com/JeSmooynxp — U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad (@USAndHyderabad) September 27, 2022

In-person interview for US visa waived off

The in-person interview for US visas has been waived off for certain categories of applicants till December 31, 2022.

These applicants include those who are applying for F, H-1, H-3, H-4, non-blanket L, M, O, P, Q, and academic J visas who were previously issued any type of visa. They must apply for a visa in their country of nationality or residence to get a waiver.

However, if any information is needed, the consular officers may request in-person interviews.

Apart from them, applicants who are applying for a renewal of visa within 48 months of the expiration are also eligible for the visa waiver.

Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US

Recently, external affairs minister S Jaishankar has raised the issue of the huge backlog of US visa applications from India with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to which the top American diplomat said he is sensitive to the matter and has a plan to address it.

Blinken blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for a backlog of visa applications from Indian nationals.

H1B visa

Indians make up a large proportion of the recipients of H-1B and other work visas granted to skilled foreign workers, many in the tech industry.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Jayshankar did not specifically mention the H-1B visas issue during the joint press conference.

With inputs from PTI