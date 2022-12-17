US embassy in Saudi Arabia launches online passport renewal, payment

Riyadh: The US embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of an online payment program for adult passport renewal for US citizens who reside in Saudi Arabia.

The qualified applicants will no longer need to schedule an interview at the US embassy in Riyadh or the Consulate General in Dhahran or Jeddah and pay on the premises.

Effective immediately, passport applicants can pay for their DS-82 renewal application online.

Applicants may submit payment by US or international credit or debit card, electronic fund transfer from a US bank account, Amazon Pay or PayPal.

To qualify, a US citizen must have been at least 16 years old when their most recent passport was issued and be a resident with a valid postal address in Saudi Arabia, among many other rules.

For more information visit the US embassy in Saudi Arabia website to find the guidelines and pay online.