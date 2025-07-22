US envoy emphasises diplomatic efforts in Lebanon-Israel ceasefire

Beirut: US special envoy Thomas Barrack underscored Washington’s diplomatic efforts to support Lebanon’s sovereignty and peace process, noting that it cannot force Israel to do anything.

“The US has no business in trying to compel Israel to do anything,” Barrack told reporters at a press conference following his meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

The US envoy, who also serves as US ambassador to Turkey and special envoy for Syria, arrived in Beirut on Sunday for his third visit since June to meet with senior officials and political and religious figures, Xinhua news agency reported.

Barrack said that although a ceasefire agreement had come into effect between Lebanon and Israel, it had not succeeded. He acknowledged that there are reasons for its failure and that addressing those reasons is a collective effort currently underway.

He said the US efforts are aimed at leveraging diplomatic influence to help bring the conflict to a peaceful resolution.

The US envoy said the disarmament of Hezbollah is “a deeply internal matter,” noting that Washington is ready to work with the Lebanese government to explore ways of providing support.

Also on Monday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday presented US envoy Thomas Barrack with a draft memorandum outlining Lebanon’s commitments since the ceasefire with Israel, which came into effect on November 27, 2024.

According to Lebanon’s presidency, the memorandum reaffirms Lebanon’s intention to assert full state authority across its territory through its armed forces, limit the possession of weapons exclusively to the Lebanese military, and ensure that decisions on war and peace remain under the jurisdiction of Lebanon’s constitutional institutions.

The statement added that this process will take place in parallel with the preservation of Lebanese sovereignty along all its international borders, the initiation of reconstruction efforts, and the launch of economic recovery.

Despite the US- and French-brokered ceasefire agreement, which called for a complete Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, the Israeli army has occasionally carried out strikes in Lebanon, claiming they are meant to eliminate Hezbollah “threats.”

Israel has also maintained a presence at five key positions in the Lebanese border region, despite a February 18 deadline for complete withdrawal.