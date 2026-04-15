US envoy launches ‘Freedom250’ in New Delhi, highlights US-India ties

New Delhi: In a colourful and symbolic start to America’s milestone anniversary, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has begun the ‘Freedom250 celebrations’ from New Delhi, unveiling vibrant auto-rickshaws (autos) adorned with images of US President Donald Trump and iconic American symbols.

Taking to his official X account, Ambassador Gor expressed his excitement: “Thrilled to kick-off the #Freedom250 celebrations from New Delhi, previewing vibrant autos featuring @POTUS and iconic American images that will be rolled out across the city to mark the start of this special journey. As we celebrate America’s 250th, we also honour the strength and dynamism of the US-India partnership. Stay tuned as #Freedom250 travels across India.”

Thrilled to kick-off the #Freedom250 celebrations from New Delhi, previewing vibrant autos featuring @POTUS and iconic American images that will be rolled out across the city to mark the start of this special journey. As we celebrate America’s 250th, we also honor the strength… pic.twitter.com/t61CptCAB7 — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) April 14, 2026

The initiative forms part of the nationwide Freedom250 (also known as America250 or Semiquincentennial) commemorations leading up to July 4, 2026 — the 250th anniversary of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence in 1776.

Across the US, the year-long festivities include major events, fireworks, educational programmes, and public displays honouring American history, innovation, and values of freedom. In India, the campaign takes a unique, localised twist with eye-catching auto-rickshaws — a staple of Delhi’s bustling streets — transformed into mobile canvases promoting US heritage.

These “vibrant autos” will navigate through New Delhi and eventually travel to other Indian cities, creating a visual bridge between the two democracies and engaging everyday citizens.

Ambassador Gor, who presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu in January 2026 after serving as Assistant to President Trump and Director of Presidential Personnel, has emphasised deepening bilateral ties in defence, trade, technology, critical minerals, and security.

His social media post on X underscores how the 250th anniversary serves as an opportunity to celebrate not just American independence but also the robust and dynamic US-India strategic partnership.

The two nations share a relationship described as one of the most consequential of the 21st century, anchored in shared democratic values, growing economic cooperation, and people-to-people ties.

With India and the US collaborating on supply chains, artificial intelligence, and regional stability, initiatives like #Freedom250 aim to bring these bonds closer to the public. As the decorated autos roll out, they are expected to spark conversations among commuters, students, and tourists about the enduring friendship between Washington and New Delhi.

Officials have hinted at more events across India in the coming months as part of the global outreach for America’s milestone birthday. This creative public diplomacy move reflects the warmth in bilateral relations, especially under the personal rapport between US President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ambassador Gor’s launch in New Delhi signals that “Freedom250” is not just an American celebration but a shared journey highlighting mutual respect, innovation, and a forward-looking partnership.

The campaign promises to travel beyond the national capital, offering Indians a glimpse of American icons while reinforcing the message of freedom, resilience, and collaboration that defines both nations.