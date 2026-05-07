US expects Iran reply within 48 hours amid escalating tensions

The United States is expecting a response from Iran within the next 24 to 48 hours as diplomatic efforts continue amid the ongoing American-Israeli war on Iran, now in its 69th day on Thursday, May 7, according to a report by Axios.

The report said communication with Tehran has slowed because messages must be relayed through Iran’s Supreme Leader, who is reportedly in hiding for security reasons.

US President Donald Trump said “very good talks” had taken place regarding Iran and expressed optimism that an agreement could still be reached.

Iranian strikes damaged over 200 structures at US bases: Report

Iranian airstrikes damaged or destroyed more than 200 structures and military assets at US bases across the Middle East since the war began, according to an analysis by The Washington Post based on satellite imagery.

The report said at least 228 structures and pieces of equipment were hit across 15 US military sites, including hangars, barracks, fuel depots and air defence systems. Much of the reported damage was concentrated at bases in Kuwait and at the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

The Washington Post said it verified more than 100 satellite images using European and commercial imagery providers.

Satellite imagery highlights reported damage at multiple US military sites in the Middle East. Photo: Washington Post

US Central Command disputed claims of extensive destruction, saying satellite imagery alone does not provide a full assessment and noting that some facilities had already been evacuated before strikes occurred.

Mark Cancian, a defence expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told the newspaper the strikes appeared highly precise, highlighting the growing effectiveness of missile and drone warfare.

We accumulated 128 Iranian images, geolocated them, and compared them to open-source Sentinel-2 satellite imagery and Planet imagery when available, ultimately confirming 109 of the images. We found no evidence the Iranian images had been manipulated. pic.twitter.com/kebBt7uGgK — Evan Hill (@evanhill) May 6, 2026

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait restrict US base access

US President Donald Trump paused “Project Freedom” after Gulf allies objected to the operation being announced without prior coordination, NBC News and Drop Site reported.

According to the reports, Saudi Arabia denied the US permission to use Prince Sultan Air Base and Saudi airspace for the mission after leaders in the Kingdom were caught off guard by Trump’s social media announcement.

A phone call between Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly failed to resolve the dispute, prompting Washington to halt the operation in order to restore access to key regional airspace.

Kuwait also restricted US basing and overflight access, according to a US administration official cited by Drop Site.

The reports added that Qatari leaders were informed only after the operation had already begun, while Oman was also contacted later.

A Saudi source quoted by NBC News said Riyadh remained supportive of diplomatic efforts led by Pakistan to help broker an agreement between Iran and the United States aimed at ending the conflict.

Iran yet to respond to US proposal

Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that Tehran had not yet responded to Pakistan over the US position on Iran’s 14-point proposal aimed at resolving the conflict.

Ghalibaf mocks US diplomatic messaging

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf criticised US diplomatic messaging, saying: “Operation Trust Me Bro failed. Now back to routine with Operation Fauxios.”

The remarks appeared to mock reports surrounding ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Operation Trust Me Bro failed. Now back to routine with Operation Fauxios. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) May 6, 2026

Netanyahu says Israel prepared for all scenarios

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is prepared for any situation in its dealings with Iran and has instructed military and security agencies to prepare for all possible scenarios.

Speaking in a video message at the start of a security cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said the country remains on high alert amid continuing regional tensions.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Hezbollah commander’s fate unclear after Beirut strike

In Lebanon, uncertainty remains over the fate of a commander from Hezbollah’s Radwan Force following an Israeli strike on Beirut.

Israel’s Broadcasting Authority quoted an Israeli official as saying the assassination operation had been coordinated with the United States.

Israeli airstrikes continued in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah announced it had targeted Israeli army positions in the south using drones.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri told Al Jazeera that any agreement with Israel would require guarantees because Israel does not abide by its commitments.

Separately, the Israeli military said it intercepted a “suspicious aerial target” launched from Lebanon towards Israeli territory. Sirens sounded in Manara, Margaliot and Kiryat Shmona. No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

Sanctioned tankers breach blockade perimeter

US-sanctioned oil tankers continue arriving in the Gulf region despite the US naval blockade around Iranian ports.

According to vessel monitoring service TankerTrackers.com, at least two vessels breached the blockade perimeter.

The tanker VINA/VALLEY, which reportedly transports Iranian liquefied petroleum gas to Yemen’s Houthis, entered the area on Wednesday. The monitoring service also reported the arrival of a larger Iranian oil tanker.

The blockade is part of Washington’s pressure campaign aimed at forcing Tehran to negotiate an end to the war and address concerns over its nuclear programme.

Cargo-empty, US-sanctioned tankers are still arriving.



Today, the VINA/VALLEY (9157478), which routinely delivers Iranian LPG to the Houthis in Yemen, managed to enter the blockade perimeter; and she's pinging on AIS. A larger Iranian oil tanker arrived as well. It's empty… pic.twitter.com/Ah7QpbdlW5 — TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) May 6, 2026

GCC condemns Iran allegations against UAE

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) condemned Iran after Tehran accused the United Arab Emirates of cooperating with hostile actors against it.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem al-Budaiwi described the allegations as “baseless and unacceptable”.

According to a GCC statement, al-Budaiwi said the accusations reflected Iran’s “escalatory and provocative approach” towards Gulf countries.

He also accused Iran of attempting to distort facts following attacks targeting UAE territory and reaffirmed the GCC’s support for the UAE’s security, stability and sovereignty.

Trump predicts conflict will end quickly

Reuters reported that Trump believes the conflict could end quickly as negotiations continue over the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear programme.

“We cannot allow them to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said during a call with supporters.

“So, I think most people understand that. They understand that what we are doing is right, and it’ll be over quickly,” he added.