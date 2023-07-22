US forces capture 3 in airborne operation in Syria

The operation was carried out at dawn in the village of Akidat in the province's eastern countryside.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 22nd July 2023 2:03 pm IST
US forces capture 3 in airborne operation in Syria
Representative Image

Damascus: The US forces has captured three people in an airborne operation in Syria’s eastern province of Deir al-Zour, media reported.

BookMyMBBS

With the help of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the operation was carried out at dawn in the village of Akidat in the province’s eastern countryside, the state news agency SANA report said.

Also Read
Turkey monitors Sweden’s counterterrorism steps for NATO bid: Erdogan

After intense and random firing on homes and farmlands, the US forces and the SDF encircled a home in the village, captured three of its occupants and took them to nearby US bases, the report added, without providing details about the identity of the captured people.

MS Education Academy

The US forces frequently carry out similar operations to capture suspected Islamic State (IS) agents, particularly in Deir al-Zour which has a sprawling desert region where IS militants hide, Xinhua news agency reported. 

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 22nd July 2023 2:03 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button