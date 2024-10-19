US, Germany say Sinwar’s death ‘can create momentum to end conflict’ in Gaza

Berlin: The US and Germany have said that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar can “create a momentum to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip”.

In a joint statement on Friday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “Yahya Sinwar was a brutal murderer and terrorist who was bent on eradicating Israel and its people. As vicious mastermind of the October 7 (2023) terror attacks, he brought death to thousands of people and immeasurable suffering across an entire region.”

“Sinwar stood in the way of a ceasefire in Gaza. His death can create a momentum to end the conflict. All hostages must be released,” they said after their meeting in Berlin earlier on Friday.

The two leaders also emphasised the need to surge humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza. “At the same time, humanitarian aid must be surged to the civilians in Gaza in need. Germany and the United States, together with partners, won’t spare any effort on this path,” they said.

Israel kills Yahya Sinwar

Israel on Thursday evening confirmed that it has eliminated Yahya Sinwar — the architect of the horrific October 7, 2023, attacks that killed 1200 people in Israel and resulted in over 250 being taken as hostages.

“After a long and determined pursuit that lasted an entire year, our forces have eliminated Yahya Sinvar, the leader of the Hamas terror organisation and main person responsible for the massacre and kidnapping of many Israelis. I have now met the force that eliminated him yesterday in clashes in the Gaza strip,” said Lt. Col. Herzi Halevi, the Chief of Staff of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) late Thursday evening.

Sinwar was appointed head of Hamas’ political bureau, succeeding Ismail Haniyeh who was killed in Tehran while attending the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian in July, this year.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against the October 7 Hamas attack.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 42,500, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Friday.