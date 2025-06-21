US involvement in Israel war would be ‘very dangerous for everyone’: Iran FM

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says it would be “very, very dangerous for everyone” if the United States becomes actively involved in the war with Israel.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul after talks in Geneva that failed to produce a diplomatic breakthrough, he described possible US military action as “very unfortunate.”

As the talks ended, Araghchi said he was open to further dialogue but emphasised that Tehran had no interest in negotiating with the US while Israel continued attacking.

Also Read Israeli TikTok trend mocking Iranian anchor fleeing airstrike sparks outrage

The open conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on Friday, June 13, with a surprise wave of Israeli airstrikes targeting nuclear and military sites, top generals, and nuclear scientists. At least 657 people, including 263 civilians, have been killed in Iran, and more than 2,000 wounded, according to a Washington-based Iranian human rights group. In response, Iran has fired 450 missiles and 1,000 drones at Israel, according to Israeli army estimates.

President Donald Trump is weighing whether to strike Iran’s well-defended Fordo uranium enrichment facility, buried under a mountain and widely considered beyond the reach of all but America’s “bunker-buster” bombs. His statement was read out by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Trump said he will decide within two weeks whether to order military involvement, citing a “substantial chance” for renewed negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme.